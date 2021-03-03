POPLAR, Mont. - A 67-year-old man died in a house fire in Poplar, Montana Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened on East Street West at 5 a.m.
PVFD told Montana Right Now the man was pulled from the fire and was not responding.
PVFD added his cause of death may have been smoke inhalation and heat.
"We would like to thank the first responders who assisted us, and to Lanette Troitter from Whoa Nellie Deli for bringing us hot coffee, and the morning staff from Buckhorn for serving us breakfast," PVFD wrote. "We would also like to extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the occupant's family in this morning's fire."
This is a developing story.