GREAT FALLS, Mont. - September 17 marks the 8th annual PARKing day in downtown Great Falls where parks literally meet the pavement.
The day is designed to create a green area downtown.
The park includes a table, chairs, benches, trees, and more.
The Business Improvement District says it draws people to the downtown area to indulge in the park and potentially discover something new about downtown.
"Downtown is the heart of any city anywhere you go. Downtown is the heart of the city. So, it's really important that we recognize and support that. Downtown is where we have a lot of our small business owners in town and our small business owners support our economy more than our big box stores do," said Joan Redeen, community director for BID.
You can enjoy the space from about 8 A.M. - 5 P.M. on the corner of Central Ave & 4th St. North.
Steve Tilleraas, from Tilleraas Landscape & Nursery, is designing the space and providing the materials.
“The demand is growing, we have so many businesses downtown that wish to be included in this once a year event! We really want folks to come down and join in the fun this year," said Redeen.
Originally created in 2005 by Rebar, a San Francisco-based art and design studio, PARKing Day challenges people to rethink the way streets are used and reinforces the need for broad-based changes to urban infrastructure.