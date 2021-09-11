GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 9/11 motorcycle Ride is planned for Great Falls Saturday evening.
The ride will start at 7:00 pm at the U-Haul parking lot, 4800 10th Ave. south and will proceed down 10th Ave.
According to the event organizer, Kristin Wood, riders will then turn under the 1st Ave. north bridge and take Park Dr. to 6th St. back onto River Dr. all the way up to the Veterans Memorial.
Designated roadblocks have been set up and law enforcement will be escorting the group.
For more information, you can visit the event’s page on Facebook here.