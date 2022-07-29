GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you go to the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, you're participating in a county tradition that is nearly 100 years old.
We spoke with the Great Falls Cascade County Historic Preservation Office who tells us that Cascade County bought the fairgrounds originally in 1926.
After 5 years of careful planning and development, they held the first fair in 1931.
"We don't have a state fair grounds here as a matter of course. We don't have it just because we're a big city or we're in the middle of Agriculture in Montana. We have it because folks almost 100 years ago, around 1926 decided they value this and wanted this in the county and a lot of time, effort, and private money and public money, and careful planning went into the execution of making it happen. And because it was so valued at that time because people worked so hard for it then, then we get to enjoy it today, and we still do," said Samantha Long, Great Falls Cascade County Historic Preservation Officer.
91 years ago, the first fair had over 129,000 people attended.
The grounds were planned from the very beginning, but they were spread out and built in a 'pay-as-you-go' plan over several years and you can see the changes in trends and designs throughout the different buildings.
"Great Falls was very forward thinking and so was the county in wanting to get a fair started early on in it's history, a big fair, like the Montana State Fair," said Long.
For more details on the Montana State Fair and how you can participate in the fun, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.