GREAT FALLS- North and Southbound traffic at 9th Street and 10th Avenue South will be closed for the replacement of a damaged signal cabinet starting the morning of June 16.
Detours will be provided for North and Southbound traffic while East and Westbound traffic on 10th Avenue will remain open with signal lights dark according to the City of Great Falls.
Northbound turns off 10th Avenue will be prohibited.
The closure will start at 6:00 am Tuesday, June 16 and the roads will reopen by 4:00 pm.
The schedule and duration of the closure may be altered due to weather or technical difficulties.