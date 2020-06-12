Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS NEAR 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, CASCADE, MADISON, JUDITH BASIN, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE HARDWOOD TREES ARE FULLY LEAFED OUT, THE POTENTIAL FOR TREE DAMAGE IS HIGHER WITH THIS WIND EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. SECURE OR SHELTER LOOSE OBJECTS PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&