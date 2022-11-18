GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After taking a glimpse into the lives of many households divided between cats and griz fans, we're learning more about one family who has a heart for both teams.
The Ross family knows how to have fun despite their son Troy's health concerns from a young age.
Troy is in remission now, but the now 7-year-old has struggled with pulmonary capillaritis, which is the destruction of blood vessels in the lungs.
Since being diagnosed in 2017, he has experienced many procedures as well as support from many in the community; including both the cats and griz teams.
The teams have helped Troy not only by giving blood when they could, but also giving him some awesome experiences such as meeting the teams, getting tickets to games, and so much more.
Troy's dad, Wes, says his gratitude towards those always willing to lend a helping hand will never be enough.
"We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It really helps take our mind off of the uncontrollable and some things beyond our control, so it's nice to know there are some amazing people in this world and we are so grateful to have their full support and words of encouragement when times get hard," said Wes.
The Ross family spends money on blood drives to raise awareness and to help understand the importance of unity during times of hardship.
Troy tells NonStop Local that he can't choose favorites because he loves both teams equally and he hopes they both play their hearts out on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.