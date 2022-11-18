Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&