GREAT FALLS, Mont. - April is Month of the Military Child and Schools across the Electric City are recognizing the bravery and sacrifices military children are making on the home front.
With Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) and the Montana Air National Guard (MANG) located right in Great Falls, there are quite a few military families with kids in schools.
According to Military One Source, there are 6,703 military connected children in Montana.
We had the chance to sit down with two boys, Lucas Toy and Brody Wilson, both military children to learn more about their story.
"My dad used to be gone a lot, especially on my birthdays, but I've gotten used to that because he do my birthday early before you left and stuff like Christmas and stuff like that," said Wilson.
Wilson is a 6th grader at Loy Elementary School; 95% of the students at Loy live on MAFB.
Just a few blocks away is Child Joseph Elementary School, with 24% of their students military connected.
Toy, whose dad is also stationed at Malmstrom, says sometimes things get lonely.
"When he is gone, I feel like there's an empty space. Because as much as me and him, we're like magnets. Sometimes we click together and other times we push each other away. It's just an empty space that needs filling. So it can be kind of lonely sometimes," said Toy.
As many can only imagine, the coming and going can take a toll on kids.
"It's confusing because sometimes, you know don't even know when you're moving. Orders are just given out. Sometimes places you don't want to go, sometimes places you do want to go," said Wilson.
With the constant moves, making new friends, and other challenges military kids face - one word can describe them all.
"I just want people to recognize that we have to be tough to survive or else we'll just be an emotional wreck. So I want them to take away that being a military child, you have to be strong and brave," said Toy.
Both Toy and Wilson say Malmstrom is the fourth base they've moved; they also have one other thing in common, for both their dad is their hero.
"I'd say he's a war hero," said Wilson.
"I would describe him as he's a very hard working dad. He does anything he can to make us happy. He also is very determined in the fact that if something needs done that's going to get done," said Toy.
No matter what worries military kids have, there is always one thing they have in common - each other.
"We know what it's like and you're not alone in the world. Even though sometimes it might feel like that," said Toy.
