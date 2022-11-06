Release from the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter
GREAT FALLS, Montana – The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event to encourage people to experience the joy of pet adoption this holiday season. The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through December 30th.
“With hundreds of homeless pets in Great Falls, it is important everyone get involved to help save a life this holiday season,” said Amelia Caldwell, Operations Manager at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.
Not only is the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter offering free adoptions, they will help you find the perfect fit for you. “The team here is trained and can help families choose the perfect pet for their personalities and lifestyle,” said Caldwell. “We can’t think of anything better than seeing these wonderful animals matched up with their ideal forever families this holiday season.”
The “A Home for the Holidays” event runs from now until December 30th. All adopted animals will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption. Residents within city limits will be required to purchase a $15 city license at the time of adoption.
For additional information about this event, please contact the shelter staff at 406-454-2276.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.