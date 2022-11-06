Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&