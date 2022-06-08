LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A large amount of meth was found after law enforcement served a search warrant on a house on W Corcoran St. in Lewistown.
On June 3, the Fergus County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for illegal drugs and contraband on the house after an extensive investigation.
A K9 unit from Meagher County, the Lewistown Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole assisted the Fergus County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, a large amount of meth, cash and other contraband were recovered and it was determined the residence was used for the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.
The Fergus County Attorney’s Office will be requested to submit documents to the court for forfeiture of the residence and cash.
Four people inside the house were arrested.
Wayne Jones, 57 was charged with felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Mosher, 56, was charged with felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wendy Lunceford, 53, was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina Clark, 32, was charged with two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony transferring illegal articles into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
