GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com.
According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), over the last 8 years, some crime has been rising; specifically crimes against persons and aggravated assaults.
"What I would say is a lot of our crime is driven by stuff, substances, and we're seeing that across the nation," Jeff Newton, chief of police said.
Since 2015, crimes against persons has raised 25% compared to the 8 year average and in the same time frame, aggravated assaults went up by 21%.
"If you look at the average, 159 would be the average over the 8 years," said Newton.
Aggravated assaults could be anything from assault with a weapon, assault on a minor, partner family member strangulation, or assault on a peace officer.
"So, we're seeing our aggravated assaults decrease a little bit, but it's still higher than the 8-year average," said Newton.
In the data from GFPD, they noted that traffic stops on average over the last 6 years have gone down by 37%.
However, Chief Newton says that's a quality of life issue.
"We don't have the officers to send out to do meaningful traffic enforcement, they have specific locations. So that would be a decrease of self-initiated activity," said Newton.
In a 3-month time frame, GFPD had 12 patrol officers track how they spent their time day-to-day.
"What's interesting, is only 10% of our time is proactive enforcement. In a 10 hour and 40-minute day, that's an hour and 4 minutes, but it's not one time. It's 5 minutes here, it's 10 minutes there, it's 15 minutes there. And how long does it take to drive from one end of Great Falls to the other?," said Newton.
The other time in their day is spent writing reporters, going to briefings, investigation follow-ups, being dispatched to calls, and more.
"What it equates to is our officers tend to end up going call to call a call a lot of days. And then that also equates to our investigation's bureau, not only our general crimes, our general case, you know, but also our special victim's unit and then also our HIDA in our drug unit, and particularly on the special victim's unit and the general case because of the violent crimes would be the homicides or the significant assaults against sexual assaults, against children," said Newton.
Newton mentions on average, the SVU (special victims unit) detectives have about 55-60 cases each sitting on their desks.
GFPD is working on trying to hire more people and combat crime.
Click here to see the data from GFPD and as the weeks continue, I'll sit down with the police department to learn more about staffing issues and the proposed public safety levy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.