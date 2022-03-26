A look inside ‘ace in the hole’, the very first MAF

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Behind an eight-ton door, about 100 feet underground in Cascade County is a launch control center which is part of one of the 15-missile alert facilities (MAF) in Montana.
But what exactly is a MAF, and why are they so important?
Well, we had the chance to tour the "ace in the hole," which is the very first ever MAF, and learned a little more about their history.
The ace in the hold was all part of President John Kennedy's nuclear force during the Cuban Missile Crisis, where he had the new minute man I missiles that stood ready as the launch control centers are manned 24-7, 365.
“Ultimately if the decision is made at the presidential level, we will go ahead and move forward in our responsibilities to go ahead and launch nuclear weapons,” said Flight Commander, Capt. Marie Blair. “However, day to day we are thankfully not launching nuclear weapons. We are maintaining and ensuring that the maintenance and security are upheld properly for those weapons so that in the unfortunate case we need to use them they are able to be used."
Each MAF controls 15 launch facilities and they are in constant communication with the maintenance operation center back on Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.