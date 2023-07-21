GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) gives congress an opportunity to look at our national security priorities and provide police reforms for our service members, their families, and communities throughout the nation.
The 2024 bill would spend $886.3 billion on our national security.
Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines have both been busy proposing amendments to the must pass bill.
For Senator Daines, these amendments include addressing the Chinese spy balloon, drag shows on military bases, and the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"From the Chinese spy balloon in Montana skies to the drag show on Malmstrom; Montana has had a firsthand look at President Joe Biden's weakness. This legislation is a chance to push back, to push back on Biden's weak policies and to project strength on the world stage, which is why I am pushing for several amendments to make this bill better for Montana and the men and women who wear the uniform. I'm also working to ensure that Montana Guard and Reserve members are reimbursed for the travel to drill. I also introduce an amendment to sanction Chinese companies involved with a spy balloon, as well as an amendment to prevent Montanans tax dollars from hosting, funding or promoting drag queen performances," said Daines.
As for Senator Tester, he's been working on a bipartisan bill to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and it has officially been included as an amendment to the NDAA.
In an email, Senator Tester said, “I’ve heard from folks in every corner of Montana about the devastating impact that fentanyl is having on our communities... My top priority is keeping Montanans safe, which is why my bipartisan bill will finally declare the fentanyl crisis a national emergency and crack down on the Chinese criminal organizations and Mexican drug cartels that are trafficking illicit drugs across our borders. This is a big step toward getting it across the finish line and I won’t stop pushing until it is signed into law.”
These amendments, along with others, are being talked about in Washington and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, shared they are on track to get everything done quickly.
"If both sides keep working together I hope we can finish passing the defense authorization bill before August. And I think most of us would like to see that happen, there's no justification for letting it spill into the fall. We have a lot of work to do before we get there, but we're on track to get it done. And we have every reason in the world to finish the NDAA bill quickly, because there's a lot both sides can celebrate in this year's bill," said Schumer.
To read more on Daines' amendments, click here.
To read more on Testers' amendments, click here.
To stay up to date on the 2024 NDAA, amendments, and where it stands, click here.
