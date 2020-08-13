GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools has accomplished a new milestone with the new school year right around the corner.
GFPS has brought in several new nurses, bringing the total number up to 21, and will now have a school nurse in every school here in Great Falls for the new year.
It’s no secret there are a lot of questions surrounding this upcoming school year, and a lot of those focus on the health and safety of the students going into the schools.
In a sit down with the lead nurse for GFPS, we attempted to answer some of these questions.
School nurses will be working with the local health department to contact trace and identify students who may need to be tested.
On top of that isolation, areas are being put into every school in case a student does have the virus and needs to be immediately quarantined into a safe and controlled area.
Every school will also have a dedicated nurse’s room for the nurses to work out of and assess students as they come in on a case to case basis.
In the classrooms, nurses will be working with teachers on making guidelines and instructions for students to help them learn how to express what they are feeling especially in the lower grade levels.
“We’ll be doing a lot in terms of education, so first we are going to go over basic education, here’s how you wash your hands here’s how you wear a face mask and then we will be looking especially at the elementary level on how to give students the tools to express themselves,” said Erica Harp, Lead Nurse for GFPS.
Decisions made towards students during these times will be made based on evidence-based practices and the latest information available on the coronavirus.
Students will need masks when they come into school and can expect regular temperature checks when coming into the buildings, and as always, if you are not feeling well it is important to stay home as absences will be excused if COVID related.