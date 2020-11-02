GREAT FALLS- Responders are called to a wildfire in Sand Coulee just North of 247 Good Hill RD.
The fire was located East of a nearby colony.
The call came in shortly after 3:30 PM and according to Sand Coulee Fire Chief, Levi McCale the fire was put out within one hour.
Sand Coulee Fire Department, Montana Air National Guard, Belt Rural Fire Department, Malmstrom Fire Emergency Service, and Black Eagle Fire Department were called to the scene.
There were no injuries, and details on how the fire started are still undiscovered.