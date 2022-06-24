GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A suspect fleeing from police injured an innocent person Thursday night in Great Falls.
Around 8:20 pm Thursday, Great Falls police officers were called out to a domestic violence situation and found a woman had been shot in the leg, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
Police pursued the suspect who fled in a vehicle until the suspect crashed on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South.
An innocent person received minor injuries in the crash.
The suspect’s gun was located at the scene of the crash and they were taken into custody.
The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
GFPD says several agencies responded to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
No further details were released at this time.
