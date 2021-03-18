GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After 44 years in the Electric City, Access Fitness announced they are going out of business and will close April 15.
The gym will remain open through May 1 for members to gather their stuff from their lockers.
“While it’s a Pandemic that will do us in, it’s our instructors, employees and loyal members that we will miss the most,” Access Fitness wrote to its Great Falls members. “We are truly heartbroken that we must close this facility after 44 years of serving the Great Falls Community.”
Access Fitness says they are partnering with The Peak Health and Wellness Center, and that current Access members have an opportunity to become members of the Peak West Bank Landing at the same rate they are paying now through December 2021.
To ensure your membership rates you are asked to pick up a “Peak Access Pass” from Access Fitness.
Those who want to get all benefits the Peak Main location has to over will have to pay an additional $10 per month per membership.
You can contact the Peak for questions and their membership hours at 406-727-7325, you can also contact Access Fitness with questions and concerns at 406-727-8888.
