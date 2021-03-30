Access Fitness shuts down permanently after suffering COVID impacts

GREAT FALLS - After navigating the pandemic for months one of Great Falls' oldest gyms is officially saying goodbye.
While other gyms are getting back to their normal schedule, Access Fitness is preparing to close its doors for good.
Unlike larger facilities like Planet Fitness and the Peak Health and Wellness Center, Access Fitness serves as a smaller, family-oriented gym, which is why they're taking a bigger hit.
"Any place where you have gatherings, larger social gatherings, and gyms are very social environments. Those social gathering points with COVID were just high risky spots. Whether that turns out to be true or not, which it seems to, it just really was. The message that was being delivered to our country and the world that high gathered social places were at high risk," said Managing Partner Greg Hall.
While gym members get in their last workouts before April 15th, Hall says he's just trying to find a way to keep the family together.
The gym has been around since the mid-seventies, and Hall has been building relationships with these gym members for more than 30 years now.
Even though this will be a hard transition for him, he says this will be a place he'll never forget.
"It's been a pretty cool gym to go. It’s a unique gym in the sense that it doesn't have a model in which follows. It’s just kind of its own personality and I think people kind of like that."
Because larger gyms can take in more members and social distance at the same time, Hall is helping all current gym members find a new location.
To help make this process easier Access Fitness is partnering with the Peak Health and Wellness Center to find gym members a new home for the future.