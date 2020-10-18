LEWISTOWN- An accident at Eddie’s Corner has damaged the poles that hold the warning light at the intersection.
The Lewistown Police Protective Association says there is currently no warning light at the intersection of US Highway 87 and US Highway 191 South due to the accident.
If you are in the area you are advised to proceed with caution, especially considering the road conditions.
At this time the Montana Department of Transportation is aware and working on a solution.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting road conditions near Eddie’s Croner are snow and ice covered.
