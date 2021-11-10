GREAT FALLS -- Kerry Dolan, Great Falls College MSU accounting program director, was cited at a ceremony Wednesday at the college’s Veterans Center with the seventh annual Student Veterans Service Award.
“Professor Dolan has made the field of accounting a familiar and friendly vocation,” the student wrote. “…She also takes the time to assist with all issues, see how her students are doing with genuine care, and review any and all issues that come up with her students’ education.”
The college’s Veterans Center offers military-connected students with a place to gather and meet other like-minded students to form bonds, study rooms where they can go by themselves or in study groups, and it offers study aids such anatomical models and books.
On Wednesdays, it offers a lunch for military-connected students. On Wednesday, it was fried chicken and the trimmings.
The center is open whenever the college is open.
Dolan deflected credit for her role in veterans’ lives.
“Thank you so much,” she said, when given the award by Kevin Lyons, Veterans Center director. “I will maintain always that I’m just doing my job but I’m very honored.”
She also was cited during the ceremony for her commitment to students.
“Her exceptional performance combined untiring pursuit of excellence were major factors in Ms. Dolan’s ability to accomplish her mission,” the statement said. “Through her distinctive accomplishments, Ms. Dolan reflected great credit upon herself, Great Falls College and the state of Montana.”
Students interested in learning more about the Veterans Center can reach out to Lyons at 406-771-4434 or kevin.lyons@gfcmsu.edu.
Great Falls College is closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.