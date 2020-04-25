GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department says they are not able to “relax” the directives from Governor Steve Bullock’s phased plan to reopen Montana at the local level.
“As the Public Health Officer, I fully support the Governor’s Directive,” CCHD Health Officer Trisha Gardner wrote. “Even if I had the ability impose a less restrictive order, I do not believe that doing so at this time is in the best interests of Cascade County.”
A local order was issued by Gardner Saturday matching the Governor’s directives and she says additional restrictions will not be added.
Information will be released by CCHD with additional recommendations for individuals and businesses to follow that will not be part of the local order, and they are recommendations, however, the health department says they strongly encourage people to follow.
Business Guidance and Information for Reopening is currently available on CCHD’s website here.
CCHD is recommending people continue with good hygiene, social distancing, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, using cloth face coverings and thorough and frequent handwashing.
Employers are also being encouraged by the health department to work with high-risk employees to support their social distancing needs.
Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, coffee bars, and casinos are still limited in operations, as under the previous directive, until May 4, and takeout and delivery are still permitted.
Pools, gyms, hot tubs, and other places of assembly such as theatres, bowling alleys, bingo halls, and music halls are still closed until the Governor issues a directive reopening them.
Gardner says they cannot grant waivers to certain businesses or types of businesses, and that local public health officers can only issue local orders that mirror or are more restrictive than the Governor’s Directives.
Visitation will still be limited at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior living facilities.
The local school board made a decision that schools are directed to stay closed until May 7, and may reopen after according to CCHD.
You can visit the Great Falls Public Schools’ website for their announcements in response to the Governor’s directive.
GFPS is also currently running a survey and is asking for input from parents, staff and trustees to determine what is best for our community. You can find the survey on the GFPS website.
“I want to emphasize that our community is not returning to business as usual. We are very much in Phase one of the Governor’s plan, and we all need to work together to determine the new normal for protecting the health of our community,” Gardner said.
Gardner says it is not currently determined how long phase one will last in Cascade County, and the length of each phase will be regularly evaluated by public health and emergency management professionals.
According to the CCHD, the factors considered in moving from one phase to the next include:
The ability for public health professionals to monitor new cases adequately and conduct contact tracing.
Hospitals must maintain the ability to treat all patients safely—both COVID-19 patients and those with other health conditions.
Montana as a whole must maintain its ability to screen and test all people with COVID-19, as well as maintain sufficient levels of PPE. If we start to see negative indicators in these areas, it may result in the delay of progressing to a less restrictive phase of operation.
People and businesses are encouraged to read over the Governor’s directive and his phased plan and to determine any extra steps they or their businesses need to take to protect themselves or their employees.
If you have any questions, you can contact the CCHD by phone at 406-454-6950, or email by email at CCHD at health@cascadecountymt.gov.