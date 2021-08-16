GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The pandemic has shown many parents how valuable our educators are and it can be tough for parents to provide all the supplies a classroom needs for a fun and safe learning environment.
Now a Facebook group, Adopt a Teacher Great Falls Helping Great Educators, is helping make this school year a little easier for everyone.
The idea is simple: teachers will post their wish list items and then you can adopt or partially adopt teachers by purchasing their desired materials.
"The needs of teachers are so varied and so wide. And kind of just a broad collection of these and you can go look on their Amazon list. Some people just want snacks for their classroom. Some people just need things as simple as a set of markers," Jen Gray, the creator of the group, said.
Staci Spearing is a first year resource teacher at Giant Spring Elementary School and she tells Montana Right Now that this group is critical for first year teachers.
"Setting up a classroom, especially for a first year teacher is pretty overwhelming," Spearing said.
She tells us that many first year teachers don't get a paycheck until one month into the school year, so everything beforehand does come out of pocket.
"Obviously you don't get into this position for the money, because it's not a high paying job. You're in it for the kids. And so, you do what you can with what you have to help support your kids the best you can," said Spearing.
"I don't think people realize how much teachers spend out of pocket just to prepare their classroom for our kids every year. And that goes above what our kids are asked to bring. And we all know too that there are kids that just can't afford to bring things, and teachers will then dig into their own pockets to supply those to those students," Gray said.
Gray says this group started last year with just about 50 of her closest friends and family and it's grown tremendously, sitting just under 1,000 members.
"It's really just been a whole community effort. It's funny because when I approve people to the group sometimes they're out of state. But they want to help friends, or they used to live here and want to help the school system," said Gray.
One of those 1,000 members is 3rd grade Teacher Josh Mueller; He's been with the Great Falls Public School District for six years now.
"This is my second year doing the wish list and last year I actually had my entire wish list funded through friends, family, and other community members. I actually had some of my parents of students in my classroom step up and help out," Mueller said.
Teachers will post things like snacks, supplies, masks and more for their classrooms.
Now, you don't just have to purchase items off their Amazon wish lists, you can buy supplies in person and bring them to the schools or donate gift cards.
"Last year businesses adopted teachers too. I know Sletten was a big one they went and adopted probably 20 people... Even if businesses donated $25, it could really help one teacher," said Gray.
For Mueller, this helped make sure his pocket book wasn't compromised.
"It was a huge relief because I didn't have to spend that money out of pocket to purchase things that I felt were necessary in order to keep my kids on task and engaged within my classroom," said Mueller.
If you're a teacher looking to get adopted or someone wanting to donate, click here to join the Facebook group.
If you don't have Facebook but you're still wanting to donate, you can contact Jen Gray by clicking here.