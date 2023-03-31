GREAT FALLS, Mont.- The three big ring and five big-performance Shrine Circus will return to Great Falls April 14-15 at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark.
The local Shrine Bagpipe Band annually puts on the circus in Great Falls as an opportunity for families to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment from acrobatics, clowns, animals, and concessions.
Local businesses will be paying for children’s tickets which will be given away at both local Albertsons the week of the shows, and the Shrine Circus will also be raising money for the Travel Fund to get families to and from the Shrine Hospital.
For the last 72 years, the Shrine Circus has come to Great Falls and would not be possible without the audience of area residents.
The Shrine Circus will also be offering a Commemorative Kids Program along with two free plush animals, and prizes will also be given away at each performance.
For more information,
Contact Hope Goof at (406) 869-9849 or Bob Kampfer at (406) 788-1959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.