Affordable Housing: Neighbor Works to renovate Baatz Block

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Neighbor Works and Homeword Inc. is looking to remodel the Baatz Block building in Great Falls, converting it into affordable housing with funds provided partially by a federal program.
The $8 million project will transform this historic building into 25 apartments for people who have experienced homelessness.
To ensure the future residents are taken care of, the first floor will be home to service providers with expertise in mental health, physical health and even employment services.
Katie Pung, director of real estate at Great Falls Neighbor Works, says this project is so much more than just a place to live.
“So it's not a freebie or a shelter or any component of that, it's really the term is "permanent supporting housing" in that it is a stepping stone to show them how to live independently while still providing some of the supportive services they need, or may need,” Pung said.
Construction will begin some time next fall, with single and studio apartments that will tentatively be available in 2024.