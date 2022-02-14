GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Cascade County, 3 commissioners are tasked with governing the community and guiding 11 different departments and offices.
For commissioner Don Ryan, it was a special election that put him in his seat after former commissioner Jane Webber retired and after a year of sitting in that seat serving the community, he's trying something new.
"I want to be a problem solver rather than create a problem. So, I want my door to be open and I want people to be able to come in and talk and lets see what happens," said Ryan.
Starting on February 17, each Thursday from 7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. he is opening his door to the community for coffee with a commissioner.
"That's really where we become effective. I'm an administrator of a government, but I'm only one of 3. But I can't solve a problem if I don't know all of the details," said Ryan.
This will be a time for residents to discuss any concerns they may have without needing an appointment with a commissioner.
"I'm sure people will come in and talk about the conditions of the roads, snow, they'll come in and talk to us about zoning issues or planning issues, or flood plain issues. The number of people that come in and talk about putting in a boat dock, how do I go about these things? Or the line at the treasures office and that type of stuff," said Ryan.
Ryan says his favorite part oft he job is hearing for you.
"Hopefully people will walk in if they just want to visit and be comfortable. Because we're their government," said Ryan.
Since Ryan became a commissioner a lot has happened, including a solution to some flooding issues in the Sun River.
Last year in the spring, flooding in the Sun River further exposed an avulsion that directed water from the Sun River into Adobe Creek.
"There's so many different agencies that are involved in that. You ahve the conservation district, the plain district, the federal government, fish and game, and that kind of stuff - so how do you handle it? We had people in danger out there," said Ryan.
Well, they did find a solution, a project that will return the Sun River to its channel.
But this job doesn't come without it's set of challenges.
One of the things Ryan says he wish could have worked out was the fair advisory board.
"That was a really tough decision to make to say we're going to have to go in a different direction because I know those people on the fair advisory board were doing what they felt was the best thing... It was a hard decision to make," said Ryan.
Regularly scheduled meetings are held at 9:30 A.M. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.
Regularly scheduled work sessions are held on the at 2:00 P.M. on the Wednesday prior to the commission meeting.
"We want to make sure the government works for them and not against them. Sometimes as an individual it may not go in your favor because what you want to do might not benefit most people of Cascade County, there might be a detriment to that and that's why there are rules in place. But if a rule is wrong, lets fix the rule. That's the things we can do," said Ryan.
