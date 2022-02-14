Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches in the mountains and foothills between the Little Belts and Highwoods with up to 2 inches at lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph Tuesday afternoon. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start as rain this evening before changing to snow overnight. Initially wet road surfaces may become icy as temperatures fall tonight and could create hazardous conditions, even in areas that see little snow accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&