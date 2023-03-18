BROWNING, Mont. - Multiple agencies responded for a search warrant that led to a over pound of meth being found in a Browning home.
A release from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) says an investigation was prompted by a citizen who saw a large amount of fentanyl in a home and reported it to the homeowner.
The homeowner reportedly did not report the fentanyl to law enforcement, which led to a search warrant being issued.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Drug Task Force along with the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and FBI executed the search warrant on a residence just off Popimi St. on Thursday and found over a pound of meth and other known drug paraphernalia.
The defendant collaborated this information with law enforcement and an investigation is ongoing.
One arrest has been made in this case, and more are pending according to BLES.
