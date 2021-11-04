Aggressive inmates cause canceled visitation sessions

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last weekend, some visitors at the Cascade County Detention Center were surprised to find out visitation was canceled.
It turns out there were some unruly inmates, which led to an assault.
Officials tell us a pod in the facility was blocked off and detention officers were able to gain control of the situation quickly.
On Thursday night in a Facebook live video, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter apologized for any inconvenience this may have caused, but said the closure was for everyone's safety.
“You know, I'm sorry that that stuff happens. It's unfortunate, but that's life in a busy jail. When you have one of the largest jails in the state of Montana, it's a lot of people and oftentimes a lot of issues," Sheriff Slaughter said.
Sheriff Slaughter tells us everyone is safe and visitation should be back to normal this weekend.