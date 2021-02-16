Air pumps are frozen at many gas stations, what to do to get ahead

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Car tires are taking a beating from these constant below zero temperatures. Many air pumps are are frozen at gas stations and people across the state are finding themselves stuck without access to fill up a flat on their own.
We all know that sinking feeling when the 'Low tire pressure' light pops up on the dashboard. According to car experts, all drivers can do is be aware and check tires regularly when it's cold out before hitting the road.
According to Consumer Reports, colder temperatures can cause tire pressure to drop about one pound per square inch for every 10 degree Fahrenheit drop in air temperature. This happens because air becomes more dense.
Typical car and SUV levels hit somewhere in the low to mid 30 pound range, but pressure decreases quickly in the cold weather.
According to local repair expert Dale Sivumaki with Carnahan's Towing, the best way to prepare is to look for warning signs like droopy tires before you go for a drive no matter whether you're heading near or far.
"Just take a quick walk around, if you see something is low then you've got a little more time to address the issue," Sivumaki said.
Drivers can also check for any warning signals. Most modern cars have tire pressure monitor systems to alert you, but they may be misleading.
"The new systems today, one tire can be as little as a pound in difference for air pressure to trip that light and it might not be an immediate problem but it is telling you've got something you need to address,” Sivumaki said.
That light can range from a minor to severe issue, and he recommends always having a quality spare in the back, know how to throw that on if you need to, and always keep extra hats and gloves in the car so you won't get frostbite while changing the tire.
If tire pressure remains too low, you may have to contact a towing service.
Drivers should hook up their tires to a gauge once a month to check pressure levels -especially during the winter months.