Air pumps are frozen at many gas stations, what to do to get ahead

Weather Alert

...Light accumulating snow continuing over west-central and central Montana this morning... Periods of light accumulating snow will continue across parts of west-central, central, and north-central Montana. New snow accumulations will remain under one-half inch, with localized higher amounts up to 1 inch. This will create continued slick conditions on roads and reduced visibility for travelers. Areas of light snow will continue into this afternoon and the overnight tonight across the region with continued light accumulations of no more than 2 inches.