GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From coughing to itchy eyes, unhealthy air affects everyone in one way or another. As agencies raise awareness on the importance of air quality and people around the globe celebrate World Asthma Day, Montana Right Now looks at how healthy air can make a difference for those living with asthma.

On its own, the condition can bring different symptoms depending on the person.

“Maybe some irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, coughing. Those are some pretty clear signs that your asthma is flaring up,” BJ Biskupiak, who manages Montana’s asthma control program, said.

However, a local first responder said air pollution like smoke can make any of them worse, making it difficult to breathe since the body becomes more sensitive to taking in certain small particles.

“Essentially it’s closing down their respiratory pathways. So it’s harder to move air in, as well, probably even more difficult, to get air out of their lungs,” Peter Tyler, the community paramedic coordinator at Great Falls Emergency Services, said.

While a variety of things can trigger asthma attacks, Montana DEQ says many of those particles come from travelling wildfire smoke coming in and out of the state.

“Last year Oregon had a really tough wildfire season and so did California, and that smoke lingered over Montana for a long time,” Air Quality Meteorologist Katie Alexander said. “We know that wildfires are kind of inevitable here in Montana, and dealing with smoke is just kind of a, ‘It’s not an if, but a when.”

Using treatments like inhalers can help, but Tyler tells MRN you should get urgent care if your body doesn’t respond to them.

“Hopefully those treatments will keep them from getting that far… If they’re not responding to the rapid acting or long acting bronchodilators, they’re not responding to the steroids you know, that’s definitely not a good sign,” he said.

Alexander says watching out for the latest smoke conditions online can help you prepare before heading out the door.

“[The online tool] gets updated each hour with the latest data,” she said. “If the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, I’ll try to give a period of time how long that’s going to last.”

If you expect any unhealthy air for your area, closing windows, avoiding intense exercise outdoors and knowing what affects you can go a long way in controlling your asthma.

“They can control their asthma, their asthma doesn’t have to control them. So if they do take those steps and put those in place, they don’t have to limit everything they do,” Biskupiak said.

If you or a loved one lives with asthma, Tyler says you can keep track of your conditions and plan ahead through regular check ups with your doctor.