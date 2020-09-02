GREAT FALLS- An airman has been charged for trying to have sexual contact with a minor in Great Falls.
Court documents say 21-year-old airman Corey James Cannon was arrested in early August, and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) took jurisdiction of the investigation and seized Cannon’s phone.
Messages were found on Cannon’s phone that indicated he was soliciting prostitution from a 16-year-old.
The child, who court documents note is currently 17-years-old, was identified by Great Falls police by photos and their name on their social media.
In June of 2020, when the victim was 16-years-old, is when the social media messages began.
Documents say the messages clearly indicated solicitation of prostitution, as well as that they actually met up and a sexual exchange occurred.
Cannon was interviewed at the OSI center on August 31 and admitted to soliciting the child for prostitution, which started when the child was 15-years-old according to the officer affidavit.
During the interview, Cannon provided other names of local girls he had sex with while they were under the age of consent, and indicated he exchanged nude photographs with them as well.
Court documents note he was arrested on August 6, 2020, by OSI for similar conduct at the time of this offense, for attempted sexual assault of a minor.
The initial investigation revealed numerous other child victims who have not yet been interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing documents say.
Corey James Cannon has been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.