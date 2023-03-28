GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you think of Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB), you probably think of missiles.
Now, you can also think of Michelin Star type dishes as Airmen work to sharpen their culinary skills.
Recently, Airmen competed in their quarterly cooking competition on base at the Elkhorn Dining Facility.
"The competitors have exactly one hour to gather their predetermined ingredients, get them wash, sanitize, compose, nice cuts and then cooking methods and as well as plating three identical dishes for three judges here," said Jorge Busso, the executive chef at the dining facility.
Three teams of two battled for first place during the competition, strategically managing their time to give judges the best dish possible.
"We make the Mama Chia K's enchilada, and I come up with the idea to make the Papa prunes Cajun home fries and roasted baby carrots," said Senior Airmen Hosan Poon.
While the competition is a fun way to show off their culinary skills, it does more than that for Airmen.
"We train them here for deployment situations as well as future opportunities within the food industry. So really, this is all crunch time training, giving them an ability to find their passion within our industry here," said Busso.
Judges score on different criteria like taste, presentation, and creativity.
The airmen competing, whether this was their first competition or their a seasoned pro, had fun.
"My experience today was was pretty, pretty amazing from start to finish. So this is my first ever, like, time doing anything like this. So it was just overall a whole different experience for me," said Airmen First Class Jairo Vazquez.
Not only did Airmen Vazquez enjoy himself, but he and his partner, SrA Poon, also won the competition.
"So it was a surprise for me and my partner because we thought we not going to win... because we were form and almost close to 5 minutes late or so, but we really wanted the judges to try the sauce... we didn't care about winning anymore at the last minute," said SrA Poon.
Judges say it was the bright color of their dish, the creativity, and the storey behind their dish that put them over the top; even if their dish was a little late.
