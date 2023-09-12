GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every September, Airmen and their families line the streets at Malmstrom Air Force Base to hold up 'Signs of Hope' for those traveling on and off base as a way to let others know they're not alone.
The 4th annual 'Signs of Hope' event was held on September 12, 2023.
"It sounds like a really simple thing, but it is something that can be really powerful for individuals," said Serena Sargent, director of integrated prevention and response at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Every death by suicide is a tragedy and the number of suicides in the military continues to rise.
According to the Department of Defense quarterly suicide report, from January 1 - March 31, 2023, at least 135 military members, both active and guard/reserve, across all branches had taken their own lives.
"It's important to be able to encourage people, especially those that are going through a hard time, maybe they've been going through a rough week, a rough day, or just having a rough season of life, just that we can make sure that they know and that we can hopefully bring some joy and some happiness and kind of encourage them to keep going," said 2nd Lt. Bailey Dempsey, section commander for MSFS with MAFB.
Dozens of Airmen stood in the brisk morning air to show people they care and they will take time out of their day to hold a sign for complete strangers to show them that they matter.
"It's really meaningful to kind of be that hand that reaches out instead of letting people kind of sit in that place," said Dempsey.
No matter what your background is, military or not, please know there are people there for you who want to help.
Here are some resources available if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:
- Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
- Text 838255
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 'MT' to 741 741
- https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/
- https://www.resilience.af.mil/additional-resources/
