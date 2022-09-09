GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls lined up at the gate to let those on their morning commute know they aren't alone.
It's the 3rd annual 'Signs of Hope' event where airmen gather in September as it's national suicide prevention month.
"I got involved in suicide prevention and suicide awareness because I had family members back home struggling with suicidal ideations and I was out here and I felt absolutely powerless out here," said TSgt Rachel Scearce, organizer of the event.
According to the DOD quarterly suicide report, from January 1-March 31, 2022 - 108 service members have taken their own life.
"I realized there were a lot of other people's family members out here who may be be struggling that don't have their family support system here," said Scearce.
She tells me if the signs make even one persons day better, it's all worth it.
"It's a visual representation that people do care, that people will take time and sit out in, what was it, 40 degrees today, people will take time out their day to hold a sign for a complete stranger just to say that you do matter," said Scearce.
She hopes to see more events like this in the future.
