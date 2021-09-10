GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the country prepares to commemorate 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls held their annual 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 10.
While we all have our own stories and memories of where we were when the towers fell and how it impacted our lives.
Whether you're learning about the attacks in the history book or remember where you were, it's something that impacts everyone.
"We all experienced a loss that day. Whether it was a loss of a family member, friends, brothers and sisters in arms or even just the loss that I think most of us felt most deeply was the sense of our basic security," said Col Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing Commander.
Two airmen recall how it helped shape their air force career.
For MSgt Bradley Gatson, security manager for security forces group, he was a junior in high school when the attacks took place.
He remembers being in ISS for skipping class the day before and listening to the news on the radio.
"It brought the nation together, where before I had never seen it like that. I had never seen more American flags posted on houses, the patriotism was unbelievable, and everyone around you knew you were a team," said Gatson.
He tells Montana Right Now that on Sept. 10, he had no idea what he was going to do with his future.
"But on that day I knew I wanted to join the military... In high school, I said ‘well what can I do?’ because there are thousands and thousands of people that had their lives changed in a catastrophic way," said Gatson.
Chaplin Lt Col David Knight was 39-years-old when he joined the air force in 2001.
For him, it was a decision he started to make before the 9/11 attacks and his recruiter told him to come in Tuesday morning.
"He said Tuesday, September 11th is going to be a slow day. Nothing much is going to happen," said Knight.
But it was that day that defined the beginning of his air force career.
"As I watched the newsfeed there at the professional officer recruiting office as my recruiter took my application the newsman began to break in and talk about the Pentagon being hit by another plane. My recruiter with tears rolling down his cheeks... He said something very profound, he said ‘reverend Knight, it looks like the air force is going to need you because we're at war…’ Now instead of the air force being an experiment of mid-life transition, it became a firm and lasting calling for the rest of my life or at least as long as the air force would have me," said Knight.
Airmen say these ceremonies are important as they give us an opportunity to honor the sacrifice of not only those that were killed, but our first responders that rushed to the scene, and those who have sacrificed since the tragic events to help defend our nation.
"Maybe it fueled a lot of folks, like myself, to want to do something for the nation and want to be a part of something bigger than yourself," said Gatson.