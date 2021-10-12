All inclusive equipment: A playground for every body

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An all-inclusive playground project wraps up Tuesday night at Meadowlark Elementary School in Great Falls, ensuring no one is left behind at recess.
The project features six new pieces of play equipment all promoting emotional, social and cognitive development.
Studies show that children do better in school when they can be physically active and play.
But project organizers say the hope for this new equipment is that students will get to be themselves without limitations.
"It's really important that everybody has access to those opportunities and is able to play together and grow together and thrive together, and so this improvement to this playground allows that to be a possibility here,” said Stephanie Schneider, of the GFPS Foundation.
Great Falls parent Bob James proposed the playground enhancement project back in January, and his idea came to fruition in remarkable timing thanks to $140,000 in grants and personal donations to the GFPS foundation.