BROWNING- Strict guidelines are being enforced and all reservations at the Chewing Black Bones Campgrounds are being canceled due to people at the campground not social distancing.
The Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command says reservations at the campgrounds are being canceled immediately, and monitors will be out enforcing guidelines.
Picnics and day use will be on the south side of the campground only, and campers are only allowed on the north side of the campgrounds.
Per resolution and ordinance 121, all gatherings are to be more than 25 people in a group.
Visitors who break the guidelines will be asked to leave the area.
For more information, you can call the Blackfeet Manpower Program at 406-338-2111 or 406-338-3821.