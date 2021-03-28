Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness
BROWNING, Mont. - A fire is being reported near Browning and all surrounding fire departments have been reportedly called. 

Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness reports the fire is heading north and west.

All residents of Blackfoot have been asked to evacuate immediately.

All local fire departments, Blackfeet Fire Management, Chief Mountain Hot Shots, DES, BIA, BLES, & EMS are all currently working to get the fire contained according to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command.

We have a reporter working on getting more details on the fire at this time.

 This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

