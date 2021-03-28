Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph occurring. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Liberty, Judith Basin, Toole, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Glacier, Cascade and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires in the grass and rangelands will be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&