BROWNING- All Tribal Offices and Departments will be closed August 12 through August 14 according to the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
The offices will be closed to give staff who have been working since the COVID-19 emergency was declared in March the opportunity for some rest, relaxation and mental rejuvenation a memorandum signed by Lauren J. Monroe, Jr., Secretary Blackfeet Tribal Business Council says.
All Directors who have front line and/or essential staff are asked to create an alternative rotation schedule so all employees may have time off.
Payroll will be distributed on Tuesday, July 11 at 4:00 pm to Directors or designee according to the memorandum. Direct deposit will be as normal on Wednesday, August 12.