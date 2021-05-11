Alliance for Youth welcomes 'Level Up' workshop for students

GREAT FALLS- After going through one of the toughest school years ever Alliance for Youth is hosting their first-ever workshop that will help get young students back on the right track.

This workshop will not only talk about some of the day-to-day struggles students face but will also teach them how to overcome and handle these tough situations.

Alliance for Youth is welcoming all middle school students to a workshop that will focus on how to build resilience, tips to overcome fear and stress, as well as learning how your body reacts in certain situations.

“When you're dealing with something that's fear maybe it's something that upsets your stomach, or you get a headache, it helps them identify maybe some things within their body, like "oh yeah that's how my body responds when I start to feel this way"," said Executive Director Kristy Pontet-Stroop.

But Pontet-Stroop says there are more issues that students may face, even outside of school.

"Family dysfunction and learning how to navigate... how to co-exist sometimes through challenging times with our family members and even with our friends."

Although it may get tough at times Pontet-Stroop says the end goal, is to make sure all kids are getting the help they need even as they grow older.

"Our goal is to see them strive, and our goal is to see everybody thrive in our community but things like finding happiness and looking past some of these stressors and fears that we can kind of consume in our lives. We want to help equip kids on how to handle that because it never goes away."

The free workshop will kick off tomorrow night from 6-8PM, and to keep students engaged Alliance for Youth will also begin group events every Wednesday.