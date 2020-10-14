GREAT FALLS- Alluvion continues to expand their services, and this time it’s more than just telehealth.
This new mobile dental unit can serve up to two patients at a time, and not only provides basic dental services but therapeutic services as well.
Thanks to a $300,000 grant from the Health Resources & Service Administration, Alluvion was able to purchase this unit which conducts risk assessments, patient education, and even preventative and restorative treatment.
Erin Merchant, marketing director for Alluvion Health says the purpose of this unit is to expand and increase access to dental services in other surrounding areas even outside of Cascade County.
“We know that transportation needs are an issue, someone may not be able to leave work for a half a day that it would take to get to an appointment. So us being able to bring our mobile unit to our patients in rural areas will just decrease that barrier and allow people to get the dental service that we need”, says Merchant.
Merchant says they will have one person designated for the job.
“We have hired a part-time dentist who will be our primary dentist for our mobile clinic.”
The mobile clinic will operate two days a week in the scheduled area and will be open to walk-ins and same-day appointments. Alluvion has already partnered with the Belt community but is looking to expand.
“We are interested in partnering with all types of communities including our school-based health sites. Neighboring, Hutterite colonies, the rescue mission, senior centers, homeless shelters, assisted living, pre-school, and just other rural public-school areas.”
Alluvion will be hosting an open house for the public to come to tour the unit tomorrow from 11 AM to 2 PM.