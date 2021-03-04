Alluvion expands school-based health services to Vaughn community

GREAT FALLS- Thanks to one health center, rural areas can now receive health services directly in their community.
Alluvion is expanding school-based health services to the Vaughn community which means students and families can get the help they need without leaving town.
Alluvion has been working with Montana Healthcare Foundation on a grant opportunity to help address rural behavior and medical needs.
They have already expanded to the Belt community, but after looking at recent data, they realized it was time to expand in Vaughn as well.
“Over 70% of the population lived below the poverty level so we definitely identified that as a place for a need," says Trevor Bolton, school-based clinic director.
School-based service includes medical, behavioral health, and dental services.
Alluvion is already providing these services to 12 schools in Great Falls, and despite the interruption with COVID-19, Health Center Nurse Practitioner Janelle Bowden says operations are still running smoothly.
"It’s going good we're just trying to make people aware that their service is here. Going out and talking to principals and staff, letting them know that our clinic is still here and still open, and they can utilize the services that we have," says Bowden.
This expansion will help more than just those in the school.
"I think it'll have a huge impact, not only on the students and staff at Vaughn public school but also the community and surrounding areas. There are many small towns out there, even the Hutterite colony that can take advantage of the clinic," says Bolton.
Bolton says services are anticipated to be available by the fall of this year.