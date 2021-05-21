GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The city’s historical Rocky Mountain Building sits mostly empty since a fire gutted it in 2009. However, after buying it in 2019, a local health center says it’s making progress in giving it new life.

Thanks to $100,000 in grant money from the Brownfield Cleanup Fund, Alluvion can remove harmful parts of the century-old building.

Besides getting rid of asbestos, lead-based paint and mercury, the money also goes towards cleaning up a sizeable pile of animal droppings.

“Because the roof’s been open for so many years, it’s full of pigeon droppings and things like that,” Alluvion Health Chief Operations Officer Zac Griffin said.

This comes after talking with environmental groups like Montana DEQ, as they figure out their needs in creating a safe work environment for contractors.

“Just breathing it in, you know, any kind of animal waste isn’t good,” Griffin said. “There’s quite a lot of it in that building so it’s going to take a little bit to get it cleaned out.”

The space still needs a remodeling afterwards, but once it’s ready down the road, Griffin says the building makes healthcare access easier for anyone living nearby.

“[We’ll have] behavioral health services, dental services. We have a full blown lab that will be in there… We’re looking at adding physical therapy,” he said.

For now, they’re waiting on bids, with the cleanup starting in July or August. “It’s been a kind of an uphill battle for a couple of years, but now we’re ready to go,” Griffin said.

There’s no projected end date yet, but the first phase of construction should start later this Fall.