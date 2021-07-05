GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the last 30 years, Montana has constantly ranked in the top 5 states for suicide rates around the nation.
The Department of Health and Human Services says suicide is the number one cause of preventable death's for children ages 10-14.
And while the suicide rates have remained stead and things aren't getting worse, they aren't getting any better either.
Now Alluvion and Great Falls Emergency Services are aiming to change that with crisis kits.
"So, this is more of an effort to reach out to those that are contemplating suicide, who are just having a really hard time," said Louise Krebs, EMS care coordinator for Alluvion Health.
Alluvion says those who may be at risk for suicide don't always seek help and this kit aims to help navigate any future crisis.
"I think traditionally what happens is people go on an ambulance ride to the ER and get the help that they need, they may go inpatient a little while, especially if it's behavioral health related, and then they go home and can kind of fall into a void when they go home. But having something tangible when they do come home, regardless of their funds, some people don't have the funds to buy some of the tools they need to regulate themselves - and this kit provides that," said Krebs.
Alluvion partnered with GFES about a year ago on a suicide prevention grant and these kits are just one of the tools provided through the grant.
"We're able to run quite a few of our EMTs and paramedics through specialized mental health training, specifically to help address ,give the paramedics further tools to manage someone in a mental health crisis," said Justin Grohs, general manager for GFES.
"Having as many tools, we just can't have enough tools... to give them just one more tool was a huge benefit for us for that program and now we have addition tools," said Peter Tyler, the community paramedic coordinator for GFES.
This year alone GFES has responded to roughly 700 calls of people at risk of taking their lives.
These kits are used to help de-stress and calm people down.
"These kits I do think will be another tool to help calm someone down, get them refocused and then get them on the right track to being healthy," said Grohs.
If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide call the Montana Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text MT to 741741.