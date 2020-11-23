Alluvion Health alters operations after multiple patients receive incorrect COVID test results

GREAT FALLS - Operations at Alluvion Health are now being altered, after approximately 10 patients were provided incorrect COVID test results last week.
Due to an error in the data entry, roughly 10 patients received a negative COVID test result, when in fact, these patients were positive.
Patients were notified right away and while details on the incident were limited Erin Merchant, Marketing Director for Alluvion, says this was a mistake they were able to spot quickly and fix right away.
“The incorrect test results were a result of a human error. We have since implemented further processes to ensure that this won't happen again. Due to the diligence amongst all of the parties and our staff the error was identified and quickly remedied”, says Merchant.
Due to the rapid increase in COVID tests, Alluvion is expecting turnaround time and customer support to be impacted and is asking for all patients to be patient at this time.