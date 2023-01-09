GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District is the second largest district in the state and has 10,160 students enrolled throughout the district.
With so many students enrolled, the staff has identified about 4% of students are homeless; now that doesn't seem like a big number, but it's roughly 400 students.
"The total for the year has been, up to 425 right now. The one's present right now is about 390. It varies because they're highly mobile people," said Lee Houle, homeless liaison for the district.
While the temperatures have been at or above normal for this time of year, and it seems warmer, students still need winter coats to stay warm.
That's why Alluvion Health and GFPS teamed up to collect coats.
"Throughout the winter spurts we have had I have noticed kids coming to school with no coats or winter gear... So I kind of sparked the idea to do a coat drive for the Great Falls Public Schools," said Tiffany Zarling, a school based care coordinator with Alluvion.
Alluvion and GFPS say there has always been a need within the community.
But as times change, they are now able to reach kids more efficiently and this coat drive is just a small part to reach the kids in need.
Houle says tells me he's honored to be able to help kids in their time of need, even if it's just as simple as handing them a coat.
"The best we can do at times is just give them hope for a short period of time," said Houle.
The coat drive is happening all month and Alluvion is accepting donations of all sizes, both gently used and brand new.
All you have to do is drop them off at one of Alluvions locations downtown (105 5th St N or 105 6th St N), and they will work with the school district to distribute them to students in need.
