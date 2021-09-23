VAUGHN, Mont. - Alluvion Health is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinic in Great Falls Saturday, Sept. 25.
Anyone 12 years old and older is welcome to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flu vaccines cost $35, and COVID-19 vaccines are free.
The release from Alluvion Health says there are currently more than 1,200 active COVID-19 cases with 48% of the population fully vaccinated in Cascade County.
The drive-through vaccination clinic is located at 360 Post Avenue in Vaughn.
Alluvion's drive-through COVID-19 testing center is located at 2416 11th Avenue South at the University of Providence Recreation Center Building in Great Falls.