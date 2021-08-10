GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's no secret this pandemic has been harsh on so many people. Today in great falls Alluvion Health is giving back to those struggling with housing insecurities or low income with a hygiene product drive.
As a celebration of national health center week Alluvion Health set up a makeshift donation drop off in the city-county health center parking lot. A lot of soap and hygienic napkins were donated this morning. However they are still looking for a few more donations of laundry detergent, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
If you would like to donate past that time Alluvion will be accepting donations at their location on at 115 4th street south north or 601 1st avenue north in Great Falls.