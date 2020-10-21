Alluvion Health hosts virtual public meeting to discuss Rocky Mountain Building EPA Cleanup Project

GREAT FALLS- Alluvion Health hosted a virtual public meeting Wednesday to discuss and hear public comment, questions and concerns centering from an application that will be sent for an EPA Brownfield Cleanup Grant for the Rocky Mountain Building located at 601 Central Avenue in Great Falls.
The inside of the building burned down nearly 11 years ago causing significant interior damage to what was once a pharmaceutical business nearly 75 years ago.
Many hazardous materials burned, and the building is left coated with dangerous substances such as Mercury, Asbestos and Lead on most surfaces including flooring, sinks, tiling, and walls. Anyone who enters the site must wear a hazardous materials suit, but local water supply is not impacted and anyone outside of the building will not be harmed.
Alluvion Health has purchased this property and hope to make renovations. Representatives went over a copy of the draft application proposal and the project was further analyzed during the meeting.
They discussed three options: complete removal of the hazardous materials inside the building, partial removal and abatement of the items in respective capsules, or doing nothing and letting the building stand as is today.
If the grant application is approved, Alluvion representatives say they could make substantial steps forward with renovations and hope to abate all hazardous materials inside the building before Winter 2021. That would entail a 90-120 day clean up before installing a new roof and windows.
According to Alluvion Health, anyone who could not attend the meeting but wishes to comment may submit any questions or concerns to Mr. Thomas Hazen at (406)791-7954 or thazen@alluvionhealth.org. or to Thomas Hazen, 601 1st Ave North, Great Falls, MT. 59401. Comments will be accepted until Monday, October 26th, at 12:00 p.m.