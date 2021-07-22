Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT JUDITH BASIN...FERGUS...SOUTH CENTRAL BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... At 325 PM MDT, scattered strong thunderstorms were moving east at 25 mph from the Little Belt Mountains over Judith Basin, Fergus and far southern Blaine Counties. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lewistown, Stanford, Denton, Hobson, Winifred, Moore, Grass Range, Geyser, Roy, Fergus, Windham, Forestgrove, Sapphire Village, Utica, Danvers, Valentine, Hilger, Buffalo, Raynesford and Moccasin. This includes the following highways... Highway 200 between mile markers 2 and 123. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 2, between mile markers 1 and 42, and between mile markers 29 and 87. Highway 89 between mile markers 29 and 36. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Some of these storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 115, 116, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&