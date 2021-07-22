GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With school in Great Falls starting on August 25, parents are starting to think about well-child checkups, sports physicals, and school supplies.
Alluvion Health is helping parents check one thing off their list as they get ready for the fall - a sports physical clinic.
“There is so many things on a parent’s back-to-school checklist. So, just having an event that can remind them ‘Oh, yeah, I do got to do that and I’ll just make time to do that this Friday’ is just an easy thing," said Erin Merchant, marketing director for Alluvion Health.
The sports physical clinic will be July 23 from 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and costs $25.
Proceeds from the clinic will be going toward another program helping students in the community.
“The proceeds from our sports physicals are going to be donated to United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ effort. United Way does so much for our community, and we want to help with that impact by highlighting their ‘Stuff the Bus’ effort," said Merchant.
If you can't make it to the clinic, there are still more opportunities.
“We schedule these appointments year-round, they can call or walk-in," said Merchant.
According to Kim Skornogoski, the marketing director for the United Way of Cascade County, the 'Stuff the Bus' event is happening on August 12, at Target, the northside Walmart, and the main Peak location.
“United Way does a lot for our community and one of their main pillars of focus is health. And so, any opportunity that we have to partner with them we want to take that. And it’s about creating bigger community impact. So, we felt that this is a small thing that we can do to help raise awareness for their ‘Stuff the Bus’ event and donate some of the proceeds to United Way. Helping kids in need is definitely also part of our mission and so it was the perfect alignment to be helping kids get their health assessment and then providing to those who need some extra assistance in getting school supplies," said Merchant.
Alluvion will continue to collect school supplies for the 'Stuff the Bus' event through August 12.