COVID19 cases remain on the rise in Montana and many healthcare centers are bracing for what could be an extreme flu season.
Alluvion Health is working to get ahead this Fall by gathering as many resources as they can to fight the flu during a global pandemic.
Right now many employees are spending time making sure everyone gets their flu shot.
"Every year we recommend that people get the flu shot. Nothing has changed about that this year. Especially with the pandemic going on, we want to make sure people don't get infected with both," said Erin Merchant, the Marketing Director with Alluvion Health.
They're even offering to come into your workplace to make sure everyone gets a flu shot ahead of the cold weather.
"We are expecting an influx of people coming in with symptoms just for that extra precaution. It's going to be a very interesting year as far as disease spread goes in general when we're looking at flu numbers, cold numbers, and then of course COVID19 numbers. But with people wearing masks, staying home when they're sick, washing their hands and following all of those other protocols it will be interesting to see how that effects disease spread for this season."
Their drive-thru COVID19 testing is also still an option, "COVID symptoms do overlap with other respiratory illnesses. We just encourage people if they're having those symptoms and feel they need to see a doctor to make an appointment. We have walk in hours available, same as any other clinic in town."
Alluvion Health will also host a 'Downtown Flu Shot Day' on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.